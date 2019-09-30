Lil Nas X says he used to pray being gay was just a "phase"

CBSNews

In an upcoming interview with CBS This Morning, Lil Nas X admits that when he was younger he prayed that being gay was just a "phase."

The 20-year-old rapper tells Gayle King he knew he was gay from when he was a little boy, but people around him were telling him it’s not a good thing.

“Yeah, definitely. I knew,” he says. “Especially around my teenage years. You know, I would just pray, pray, and pray…that it was, like, a phase.”

He says he hoped that “it would go away.” But once he found fame with his hit “Old Town Road,” he knew he owed it to his young fans to come out publicly.

“I think it’s gonna always help, you know,” he says. “We still have a long way to go, because it’s not, like, everybody is messing with me now. Because of course, you know, for somebody who’s listening to me in school right now, it’s like – you’re gay because you’re listening to him. So there’s still a lot to be done, of course. But I do believe it’s helping.”

His full interview airs Tuesday on CBS This Morning.

