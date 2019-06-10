Lil Nas X rides "Old Town Road" to another week at #1; Billy Ray Cyrus says success is "really special"

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesLil Nas X seems to be on the horseback ride that never ends: "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is #1 for a 10th week on the Billboard Hot 100. That's the longest any song has spent on top since Drake did it last July with "In My Feelings."

"Old Town Road" is just the 38th song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to spend 10 weeks or more on top. It's the first debut single to spend that much time at #1 since Mark Ronson's "Uptown Funk" featuring Bruno Mars spent 14 weeks at the pinnacle back in 2015.

Over the weekend, Lil Nas and Billy Ray performed the song together at Nashville's Nissan Stadium along with Keith Urban, as part of that city's annual CMA Fest, which brings thousands of country music fans from all around the world to Nashville.

Afterwards, Lil Nas told ABC's Good Morning America that singing for 69,000 fans was "really my favorite performance so far," while Billy Ray noted, "This had to be what Woodstock felt like, y'know?"

Billy Ray commented on the fact that, more than 25 years after his smash hit "Achy Breaky Heart," he once again is part of a song that's captivated the whole country.

"It's just a massive amount of people singing the same song and feelin' it," he told GMA. "And it's a unique feelin', I never thought I'd ever get to feel it again and, I mean, it's just been really special."

Elsewhere on the chart, Katy Perry's new single "Never Really Over" debuts at #15 -- her highest debut since 2017's "Chained to the Rhythm" -- while Cardi B's new single "Press" is right behind her at #16.

