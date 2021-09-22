Lil Nas X reveals song he wanted Nicki Minaj to collaborate on

IStock/Artit_Wongpradu

Lil Nas X‘s hit song “Industry Baby” as we know it features Jack Harlow, but in an alternate universe it could have sounded a bit different.

Lil Nas, who released his debut studio album Montero last week, hosted a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday and revealed that he attempted to get his idol on the track.

When a fan on Twitter asked, “Which song did u send Nicki Minaj,” the 22-year-old responded, “industry baby.” No further explanation was given on why a Lil Nas X and Nicki collaboration failed to come to fruition.

Although the song with Nicki didn’t happen, Montero is full of collaborations with other talented artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Elton John.

During the Q&A, the “Old Town Road” crooner also dished that he also wanted to team up with Lady Gaga on a record for his album “but [he] never finished writing to it & sending it to her.”

While Lil Nas clearly has no problem getting an assist from other artists on his songs, he surprisingly hasn’t done any features himself. Something he offers a simple explanation for when a fan inquired about it.

“[I] havent found the right song yet,” he replied. “i want it to feel like a moment.”

yes i actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her https://t.co/dnG29M15rB — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 2021

havent found the right song yet… i want it to feel like a moment https://t.co/TE9NjdPCkV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 21, 202

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.