Lil Nas X releases sexually charged single "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"

Lil Nas X is gearing up for his new era in music after releasing his hotly anticipated new single Friday, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

The song is about how the person he’s interested in is living life “in the dark,” referencing their addictions to “weed and white,” but offers to be their booty call any time, any day.

In addition to the sexually explicit song, Lil Nas X also released the music video that does not shy away from its message to the Catholic Church about sin and the concept of hell.

True to the 21-year-old Grammy winner’s style, the music video goes hard with the special effects and starts off by recreating the Garden of Eden, where he plays Adam who is seduced by the snake — which he also plays.

The next scene, Lil Nas X recreates the scene where Jesus is led in chains to Pontius Pilate, where he’s sentenced to death. As the “Old Town Road” rapper is ascending to heaven, he grabs onto a pole and starts twirling and dancing his way to hell.

The music video ends with Lil Nas X seducing — and killing — the devil before taking his crown.

The music video for “MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME)” is one of Lil Nas X’s most sexual performances to date, which he later explained in a letter to his 14-year-old self why he went all out with the single.

“This will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. but the truth is, I am the agenda to make people stay the [heck] out of other people’s lives.”

