Lil Nas X releases children's book: "GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!"

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Lil Nas X can now add author to his list of accomplishments.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old rapper released his first ever children’s book, C is for Country, which takes readers on a journey through their ABC’s complete with colorful illustrations by Theodore Taylor III.

To promote the book, the “Old Town Road” crooner jokingly pleaded on Twitter, “MY CHILDREN’S BOOK “C IS FOR COUNTRY” IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!”

Turns out that Lil Nas X’s request didn’t fall on deaf ears because he later shared that the book had soared to the top of the charts. Alongside a screenshot showing the Top children’s books, he wrote, “WE JUST HIT NUMBER 8 ACROSS ALL KIDS BOOKS IN THE WORLD! THANK U GUYS!”

In between celebrating his accomplishment, the “Panini” rapper responded to critics and even called out one company for seemingly attempting to ride the coat tails of his success. That company was Pluckers Wing Bar.

In a since-deleted tweet, the establishment shared an altered version of one of the book’s illustrations that shows Lil Nas X on a horse holding a chicken wing instead of a guitar. “Cant wait for this @LilNasX,” they tweeted.

“I know y’all don’t mean no harm but ummm,” the Grammy-award winner replied.

C is for Country, which is recommended for ages 3 to 7 and published by Random House Kids — a division of Penguin Random House, is available for purchase now and promises to take readers on “a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.