Lil Nas X reflects on how much his life has changed on the anniversary of "Old Town Road"

ABC/Image Group LALil Nas X hasn't been shy about how the success of his first smash-single "Old Town Road" radically changed his life for the better.

The track's popular remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was released a year ago on Sunday, April 5. Before the rise of the record-smashing single, the Lil Nas X -- born Montero Lamar Hill -- says he had dropped out of college and was living on his sister's couch.

Now, living in his own home thanks to the song that -- according to Forbes --earned him a reported $14 million, the 20-year-old paid tribute to the song that completely changed his life.

"1 year ago today i dropped a remix to old town road with billy ray cyrus. i knew it would be successful but DAMN did it change EVERYTHING!," He tweeted Sunday and treated fans to a brief behind-the-scenes video of him and Cyrus putting the finishing touches on "Old Town Road."

"can’t express how much this song has done for me. thank u to everybody who made this happen!," the rapper concluded, later crediting his track for birthing "the most exciting times of my life" on a separate Instagram post.

"Old Town Road" went on to become the fastest single to reach RIAA-certified Diamond status. It also spent a historic 19-weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- beating out previous record-holders "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, and "One Sweet Day," by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, both of which reigned at number one for 16 weeks.

Lil Nas X isn't done with the big milestone moments this week. He turns 21 on Thursday.

