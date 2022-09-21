Lil Nas X pranked Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo with his wax figure

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Lil Nas X is having fun with his wax clone, which debuted Tuesday at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood. The lifelike figure is so realistic, the Grammy winner was able to prank his famous friends.

Lil Nas X tweeted a video where he FaceTimed pals Olivia Rodrigo and Lizzo, but directed the camera toward the statue.

When dialing up Olivia, the singer appears excited for the chat and greets him with a chipper, “Oh my God, hi!” But when Lil Nas X continues to silently grin at her, she asks in confusion, “Hi? Hello?” Olivia then starts to squirm after being met with continued awkward silence.

Lil Nas X quickly flips the camera over and issues several apologies to Olivia for the prank. “He looks so real, right?” he laughs.

Olivia giggles back, “Oh my God! I was like, ‘Is he frozen?'”

When it came to pranking Lizzo, the singer seems happy for the unexpected FaceTime call. She soon realizes that the Lil Nas X on the other end isn’t moving and exclaims, “What the f***?!”

“It’s my wax figure,” the rapper announces with a laugh. “Oh my God, is that not me?”

Lizzo responds, “I f***ing thought it was you and I was like, ‘Why are you in your Met Gala outfit?!'”

Lil Nas X also tried to fool Troye Sivan, but he immediately suspected he was talking to a wax figure.

As previously reported, Madame Tussauds unveiled their ultra lifelike new wax figure on Tuesday, which Lil Nas X has dubbed his “twin.”

“I knew this was going to be good but this is, like, scary amazing,” he said in a statement.

Fans can now interact with the lifelike statue at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California.

