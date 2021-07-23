Lil Nas X pens inspirational letter to his younger self: “stop feeling sorry for yourself”

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Lil Nas X has a few words for his younger self.

Before releasing of his new track, “Industry Baby,” the 22-year-old rapper, born Montero Lamar Hill, shared a heartfelt note he wrote to his younger self, titled, “dear 20 year old montero.”

“I wrote a song for us,” he begins, before reflecting on life after his smash hit “Old Town Road” and the beginning of the global pandemic.

“I know sometimes you feel like it’s all downhill from here,” he writes. “I know your sexuality has made you feel like an outcast amongst your peers. I know going from having the biggest song in the world to being trapped in your apartment is weighing heavy on you. And I know if you hear the phrase ‘one hit wonder’ one more time, you might combust.”

The “Call Me By Your Name” singer then switches gears and urges himself to get out of his funk and push through all the negative feelings in order to be an inspiration to those who follow him.

“But I need you to keep going. I need you to realize that you have the opportunity to be the person that you needed growing up,” Lil Nas X writes. “I need you to stop feeling sorry for yourself. And I need you to remember that the only person who has to believe in YOU is YOU.”

He signs the note with his moniker initials, followed by the trophy and white heart emojis.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.