Lil Nas X, Normani, Lauv make 'Forbes' "30 Under 30" list

Lil Nas X, Normani and Lauv are among the musicians who've made Forbes' annual "30 Under 30" list of the brightest young stars in showbiz.

Lil Nas X, of course, earned the honor based on his genre-smashing, record-setting hit "Old Town Road," which has earned him an estimated $14 million. As for Normani, Forbes says her duet with Sam Smith, "Dancing with a Stranger," was "world’s most-played radio track in 2019."

The musicians on the list were was chosen by rapper 21 Savage, The Chainsmokers, artist manager Adriana Arce and songwriter Mickey Shiloh. Shiloh says of Normani, "While most pop stars are just puppets, Normani has immense business savvy and her own creative mind.”

Others on the list include rappers Da Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Tierra Whack, electronic star Illenium, singer/rapper Tyler, The Creator, Grammy nominee Maggie Rogers, genderqueer artist King Princess, R&B stars Chloe X Halle, Summer Walker and Teyana Taylor, Jon Bellion, Billie Eilish's brother/collaborator Finneas O'Connell, Latin star Maluma, and country stars Luke Combs and Carly Pearce.

If you're wondering why music's currently most famous under-30 star Billie Eilish isn't on the list, it's because you can't be on it twice, and she was on last year's Forbes list. Oh and Lizzo, who's 31, was on Forbes' list back in 2017.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

