Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi get Streamy Award nominations

Dick Clark ProductionsThe award nominations keep coming from Lil Nas X and Lizzo. The two stars just received nods for the ninth annual Streamy Awards, which celebrate the best online content.

Both artists are nominated in the Streamys music category, along with Lewis Capaldi, "Ransom" rapper Lil Tecca and singer Conan Gray.

Streamy winners are determined by a panel of creators, executives and experts in the online video industry. Fans will be able to vote in two categories: Creator of the Yer and Show of the Year. The awards will be handed out in Beverly Hills on December 13, and will stream live on YouTube via YouTube.com/streamys.

