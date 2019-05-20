Lil Nas X keeps Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber at bay on "Billboard" Hot 100

Eric LaggNot even the pairing of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber could topple Lil Nas X’s Billboard Hot 100 reign.

Lil Nas X's viral hit "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, tops the chart for a seventh week, while Ed and Justin’s new tune “I Don’t Care” debuts at number two. “Old Town Road” also tops the Streaming Songs chart for a seventh week with 103.1 million U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music.

“I Don’t Care” marks Ed's seventh top 10 on the Hot 100 and Justin's 15th. Ed co-wrote two of Justin's previous top 10s: "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

The song’s number two debut also marks the third week in a row that a superstar artist, or in this case artists, takes the runner-up spot to Lil Nas X. Taylor Swift's "ME!" and Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You" both had to settle for entering the chart at number two as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.