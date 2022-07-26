Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and more lead 2022 MTV VMA nominations

MTV

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations are in, and Lil Nax X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar lead this year’s nominations with seven nods each. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow closely behind, with six nominations apiece.

Other nominees include Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, each of whom have five nominations.

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET and air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Here are the nominees in some of the major categories. Check out the full list on MTV.com/VMA.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

