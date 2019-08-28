Lil Nas X is grateful for CMA nomination

ABC/Mark Levine

ABC/Mark LevineLil Nas X's "Old Town Road" wasn't allowed to appear on any of Billboard's country charts, but that hasn't stopped the viral hit from being nominated for country music's most prestigious award.

The record-breaking smash, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has been nominated for a Country Music Association award in the category of Musical Event of the Year. That's a category that features records by artists who don't normally record together. Among the other nominees in the category: Country superstars Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Maren Morris.

"Thank you guys for this nomination," tweeted Lil Nas, captioning a photo of the nominees list.

Billy Ray tweeted, "Thank you @CountryMusic! Just found out we're nominated for Musical Event of the Year! Woohoo!"

It's been a big week for the "Panini" artist: On Monday, he won his first-ever award, Song of the Year, for "Old Town Road."

Tune in to see if Lil Nas X wins when the CMA Awards air November 13 on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.