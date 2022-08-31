Lil Nas X hits back at claims that he’s… nice

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Lil Nas X wants his fans to know he’s mean and nasty after a story got out about him doing something nice.

Pop Crave shared a fan’s story about meeting the rapper at the VMAs over the weekend. The person identifies themself as someone who works “low level in the entertainment industry” who scored not-so-great tickets to the ceremony.

The person left after Nicki Minaj performed due to the “long drive home,” but the Prudential Center elevator accidentally dumped them off on the wrong floor, which they assume was a “high security” area.

“Lil Nas X appeared out of nowhere as I was trying to find the exit,” the fan’s story continues. “I’m a shy person so it took a lot for me to approach him and I didn’t want to be annoying but it’s my birthday and this opportunity seemed once in a lifetime.”

The fan recalled, “I said (awkwardly) ‘Montero?’ He said ‘yeesss?’ I said ‘I’m not supposed to be here I’m sorry but can I get a picture with you?’ He said laughingly, ‘Yes but tell me I look classy.’ (He was in his VMA outfit.)”

The fan praised Lil Nas X and the two posed for the photo, but the Grammy winner “suggested we change the lighting so the pics would be better.”

“It was really nice. We took a bunch of cute pics,” the fan added, calling the “Industry Baby” rapper a “genuinely nice person.”

Lil Nas X caught wind of the tale and retweeted it to his page. “this is not true,” he wrote, “i am very mean in person. i once slapped a fan for singing the lyrics to industry baby wrong.”

He also jokingly shared an image of a person praying and wrote, “When you beat the nice person allegations.”

