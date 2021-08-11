Lil Nas X hints at return to country music following release of debut album

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Lil Nas X says he already knows where he’ll take his music after dropping his debut studio album, Montero.

Taking to Twitter recently, the “Industry Baby” rapper remained tight-lipped about when fans can expect to hold a physical copy of his debut effort in their hands, but did admit he’s already mapped out his next music era.

“After i drop the album i will be finish[ed] with my gay era and returning to my cowboy era,” the 22-year-old teased.

The “cowboy era” that Nas referenced is most likely a nod to his RIAA-certified 14x Platinum hit “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus, which became the longest-running number one in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He released two subsequent tracks, “Panini” and “Rodeo,” that are also considered part of his “cowboy era.”

However, fans were quick to point out this could be the rapper’s way of trolling those who say his new music is not up to par with his older work.

The declaration comes as Nas hit a new milestone in his music career. His new single, “Industry Baby,” officially surpassed over 100 million streams on Spotify. In addition, he replaced DaBaby as the streaming service’s most listened-to male rapper. Nas boasts 52 million monthly listeners, while DaBaby, who previously dethroned Drake, has 51 million.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.