Lil Nas X hilariously explains his ‘SNL’ wardrobe malfunction

Lil Nas X’s SNL performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” almost got a little too sexy for live TV when the singer split his pants down the crotch during his pole dancing routine.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, Lil Nas re-lived the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction and explained what happened.

“I’m pretty much going down the pole, doing my little sexy drop down and boom, I feel air,” he told Jimmy. “I’m like ‘Okay, there’s definitely a breeze going on.’ And I also felt some popping still happening while I was down there.”

He added, “You know what the worst part is? At the end of the performance the dancers are supposed to touch me and tug on me and they were tugging on the pants. I was like, ‘Please God, no.”

Thankfully, Lil Nas X was able to keep covered until the end of the performance. But that wasn’t the only snag he dealt with that week. He told Jimmy that he rehearsed with his dancers for two weeks before the performance, only to have one dancer test positive for COVID-19 a day before the show. They had to bring in a whole new team of dancers to learn the routine in 24 hours.

And if you’re wondering why Lil Nas wore a plaid skirt for his Fallon appearance, he tweeted, “stop asking me why i’m wearing a skirt, i will never trust pants again!”

