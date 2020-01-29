Lil Nas X has no problem explaining why he was bored at a strip club with Lizzo

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAShortly after their respective Grammy wins on Sunday, Lil Nas X and Lizzo celebrated by hitting up a local strip club. However, when video came out of Lizzo and Nas X throwing dollars to a couple of dancers twerking to "Panini," fans honed in on Lil Nas X's less-than-enthused expression.

To illustrate, the dancers are shaking right in front of the rapper, who vacantly stares ahead while robotically tossing dollars from a large stack of money in his hands.

When a fan asked the "Old Town Road" artist on Twitter why he looked bored, the rapper replied on Monday using his signature humor and love of memes aka a Spongebob picture.

Zooming in on an image of the yellow sponge holding up a limp wrist, the artist casually replied "cuz i’m, u know" -- referring to the fact that he's openly gay.

The two-time Grammy winner came out about his sexuality in June 2019.

Nas X tweeted on June 30, on World Pride Day, "some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," and closed with a rainbow emoji.

In a follow-up tweet after some fans didn't quite understand his statement, the "Panini" artist mused, "Deada** thought i made it obvious" and zoomed in on the cover of his debut EP 7, which features buildings in the background lit up in rainbow colors.

