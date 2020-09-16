Lil Nas X has a children's book C Is for Country coming out next year

While COVID-19 caused the music industry to go on pause, forcing the cancellation of countless tours and pushing back new music releases, Lil Nas X found a new way to occupy his time — writing a children’s book.

The “Old Town Road” rapper announced Tuesday that he’s published C Is for Country, a picture book set for release early next year.

“I’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon,” Nas — real name Montero Lamar Hill — announced via Twitter and also revealed the book’s cover and artwork. “C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids.”

“I can’t wait to share it with you all,” the two-time Grammy Award winner exclaimed, adding that the book is available for pre order now on his publisher’s website.

“Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs,” Random House advertises, noting that the book stars not only a cartoonized version of the 21-year-old rapper, but also his trusty sidekick — a pony named Panini.

The book’s plot follows Hill and Panini exploring the alphabet “from sunup to sundown” until every last letter and vowel is sung, adding that the story is a “celebration of song and the power inside us all.”

For those curious of what kind of read C Is for Country is, Random House released a brief excerpt: “A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start! B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall.”

The book, which hits shelves on January 5, 2021, is recommended for children ages three to seven.

By Megan Stone

