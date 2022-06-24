Lil Nas X drops new single “Late to Da Party,” watch video now

Columbia

After weeks of teases, Lil Nas X has finally dropped his new single, “Late to Da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again. It’s the chart-topping artist’s first new music since his smash debut album, Montero, released last September.

In the track, Lil Nas goes after BET right out of the gate: The song starts with him chanting, “F**k BET.” He goes on to brag about his achievements: “I just put like three up in the top ten/Now I don’t need nobody, I just need these CCs on my body.” In the pre-chorus, he notes, “Cheese all on my left, uh, cheese all on my side, yeah/ They don’t want it like that, they want me to die, yeah.”

Of course, there’s a video to go with it, but with YoungBoy currently on house arrest in real life, Lil Nas X takes center stage. In the video, he’s seen Photoshopping himself into various scenarios, including flying on a private jet, driving a sports car and arriving at a party at a fancy house.

After receiving some videos from YoungBoy, he edits them together so they can dance through some cheesy stock photos of home interiors. Finally, they both end up Photoshopped into a car, which they crash through the venue that’s hosting the BETs. Lil Nas takes the stage wearing a rainbow-striped cape and holding bundles of cash, chanting “F**k BET” — until we see him walk off the green screen set.

Lil Nas X will kick off his sold-out Long Live Montero tour this fall.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

