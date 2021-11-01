Lil Nas X credits psychedelic mushrooms for personal songs on ‘Montero’

GREGORY HARRIS for WSJ. Magazine

Lil Nas X‘s album Montero has been praised for its deeply personal songs detailing the rapper’s life as an out gay man in hip-hop and his struggles when he was younger. But LNX says it took some outside help for him to be able to tap into that part of himself.

Speaking to WSJ.Magazine, which is honoring him with its Music Innovator Award, the “Industry Baby” artist says that while working on the album with his production team, he tried psychedelic mushrooms for the first time. His production team stayed sober and sat with him throughout the trip, discussing and reflecting on life. When it was over, Nas says he no longer felt self-conscious about his music.

“I was able to open up a lot,” he explains. “I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time.”

Nas also shares that going forward, he’d love to work with Rihanna, make country music, get into acting and give away a lot of the money he’s making, because he’d rather take friends and family on shopping sprees than buy stuff for himself.

As for what he doesn’t want to do, the rapper says he’s not interesting in dating right now; he just got out of a relationship and isn’t ready for a new one.

Summing up, he says, “At the end of the day, I want to exist. I want to have fun. I want to cause chaos sometimes. I want a long, legendary, fun life.”

You can register to watch Lil Nas X being honored tonight by WSJ. Magazine at 8 p.m. ET by visiting 2021InnovatorsAwards.com. The issue is out November 13.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.