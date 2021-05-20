Lil Nas X celebrates “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” breaking a global record

Filip Custic @filipcustic1

Lil Nas X‘s smash single “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” continues its global domination, securing a fifth consecutive week atop Billboard‘s Global 200.

In breaking that five week mark, the Grammy winner becomes the first solo artist to do so — handing him the title of having the longest streak in the number one spot.

Lil Nas celebrated the milestone on Wednesday, sharing a snippet of the headline crowning him the solo artist with the longest-running number one single on the Billboard Global 200.

“Another record broken letssss f***in gooooooo!!!!! thank u to every single person who made this possible,” the 22-year-old rapper gushed to his fans on social media.

Celebs like Jonathan Van Ness and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder applauded the accomplishment, with the latter remarking in the comment section, “HUUUUUUUUGE DUDE CONGRATS.”

Securing that Global 200 win, “Montero” enjoyed an additional 77 million streams in the past week and sold an additional 5,500 copies between May 7 and May 13.

In addition, “Montero” spends a third week on the top of the Global Excl. U.S. chart. Taking out tracking data from the United States, the single was streamed 57.7 million times and sold 2,500 copies.

On both charts, Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon floated in second place.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.