Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Cardi B, BTS make "TIME" list of "25 Most Influential People on the Internet"

Ariana Grande, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and BTS have all made TIME's list, not only for having millions of followers, but because of the impact of what they post.

Ari made the list for cleverly promoting her thank u, next album by dropping clues and song lyrics on Twitter and creating, as TIME calls them, "music videos designed for (and steeped in) internet culture." She's also the most-followed musician on Instagram.

Cardi B got her start on Instagram, but she's continued her raw, uncensored approach to the app now that she has 47 million followers. Her political opinions tend to make headlines: In January, her post about President Trump shutting down the government led two senators to publicly debate on Twitter whether or not they should retweet it.

Lil Nas X became known online for Twitter memes even before "Old Town Road" took off on the video-sharing app TikTok. After being kicked off the country chart, the song has now been #1 on the Hot 100 for 15 weeks. The rapper also spurred engagement when he came out as gay last month.

BTS makes the list thanks to their massive online fan base, nicknamed the ARMY, who've made them Billboard's top Social Artist for more than two years and sent three of their albums to #1 in a single year.

Others on TIME's list: President Trump, Harry and Meghan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chris Godfrey, whose image of an egg set the record back in January for the most-liked Instagram post.

