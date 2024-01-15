Lil Nas X apologizes for “hurt” he caused with Christian imagery: “I’m not, like, some evil demon guy”

Columbia Records

While it may seem like Lil Nas X doesn’t care who he offends with his art, he’s apologizing for going too far with some of the things he’s done recently to promote his new single, “J CHRIST.”

In a lengthy Instagram video on January 15, LNX says he wants to “explain where my head’s at.” Referring to the artwork for the single, which shows him being crucified, he explains, “I knew there would be some upset people … but I also didn’t mean to mock.”

“This wasn’t a ‘f*** you to the Christians,’” he continues. “It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back like Jesus,’ that was the whole thing.”

“I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus … and I won’t be the last,” he notes. “And I know given my history … anything I do related to religion could be seen as mockery, and that was not the case with this.”

He then apologizes for the video he made of him scarfing down trays full of Sacramental wine and Holy Communion wafers.

“I didn’t understand the reality of what it is,” the rapper continues, referring to the fact that Catholics believe that during Communion, the wine and wafers become the blood and body of Jesus.

“I didn’t mean it as a cannibalism thing or whatever … I do apologize for that. I will say I am sorry for that,” he says. “I do want my Christian fans to know that I am not against you. I was put on this earth to bring people together and promote love. I’m not, like, some evil demon guy trying to destroy everybody’s values and stuff like that.”

He concludes, “I hope sooner or later we can move forward … I’m sending the people who I hurt love.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.