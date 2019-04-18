Lil Dicky unveils clip of animated star-studded "Earth" video; each celeb voices an animal

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicTonight, Lil Dicky will release his new song and video, "Earth," which features stars ranging from Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, to Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Miley Cyrus and more than a dozen others. The rapper appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to explain the concept for the project, including the fact that the video is animated.

"So I'm putting this song out tonight called 'Earth' and it's literally got 30 of the biggest artists in the world on it, and every artist plays a different animal," Dicky explained to Ellen. "Like, Justin Bieber's a baboon, Ariana Grande's a zebra, Ed Sheeran's a koala bear, I can do that 30 times over."

"And it's all about like saving the Earth: There's an environmental crisis going on right now," he added. In fact, proceeds from the song and video will be donated to environmental charities, in consultation with Leonardo DiCaprio's charity foundation.

"They're gonna explain where they think the money is best served 'cause they're in this philanthropic space and I'm pretty new to the game," Dicky told Ellen, adding, "I went to his house and we played pickleball, and we spoke about the Earth. And one thing I can tell you is that guy cares so much about the planet: Like, he gets really worked up talking about it."

Dicky also premiered 20 seconds of the video, featuring Justin and Ariana in character as a baboon and a zebra.

"Hi, I'm a baboon," sings Justin. "I'm like a man/just less advanced/and my anus is huge."

"Hey, I'm a zebra," sings Ariana. "No one knows what I do, but I look pretty cool/Am I white or black?"

The song and video both drop at midnight tonight. Earth Day is Monday.

