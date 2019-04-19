Lil Dicky loves the Earth and hopes you do too

ABC

ABCAt the stroke of midnight, Lil Dicky dropped a new song and music video in support of the environment. The new single "Earth" is a star-packed affair that features 32 big name artists, including Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Miley Cyrus, Sia, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and dozens more.

Before the song was released, the rapper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to explain its purpose.

"I mean, there's an environmental crisis going on right now...the more this song is streamed and interacted with, the more money we raise for charity," said Dicky, adding "Let's save the Earth."

He also teased a short clip of the animated music video in which Justin Bieber gives voice to a baboon, Ariana Grande is a zebra, Snoop Dogg is a marijuana plant, Ed Sheeran is a koala and Kanye West is... well, Kanye.

But the video begins soberly, with a news clip about extreme heat and the rapidly increasing wildfires ravaging California. A teen on a skateboard glides past the fumes of a car's exhaust pipe then, when a few rowdy kids knock over a trash can, Lil Dicky shows up to trade insults. When one of the kids picks up a book from the spilled trash, it opens to reveal an animated version of nature, with Dicky singing "we love the Earth."

For more information about the song's cause you can visit WelovetheEarth.org.

(NOTE: VIDEO CONTAINS UNCENSORED PROFANITY)





Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.