Light it up!: BTS confirmed to be collaborating with Snoop Dogg

ABC

BTS will soon be making new music with Snoop Dogg. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper confirmed that he is hashing out details with the Grammy-nominated singers.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The AV Club while walking the red carpet premiere of American Song Contest. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

BTS has long admired Snoop and even referenced his music in their 2014 track “Hip Hop Phile.” Admiration is a two-way street and the rapper says he has nothing but respect for the “Butter” singers.

“I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe. I make good music. They make good music,” he said when talking about why it’s natural for them to collab. “And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

“I’ve been experiencing the K-pop experience for a long time, connected to the music world [and] scene,” he added, noting his work with 2NE1, PSY and girl pop group Girls Generation. “Come on now, it’s what I do.”

Snoop first hinted something was in the works when appearing on the Mogul Talk ﻿podcast in January, when he said BTS is “waiting on me to do a song with them right now.” He also admitted finding time to make music with the septet was a little dicey given his ultra jammed packed schedule.

As for BTS, Suga said in an interview with the BBC last July that the group is thinking about offering more hip-hop focused tracks in the future.

No word yet on when we can expect the new track. Stay tuned!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.