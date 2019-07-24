Lifetime to Follow Up on ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Docu-Series

Lifetime plans on a follow up for the “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series. According to the network’s president of programming, Rob Sharenow, the four-part special will feature new interviews from survivors, psychologists, and case experts.

“Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath” follows the success of “Surviving R. Kelly” a six-part docu-series that has received multiple award nominations including an Emmy for “Best Informational Series or Special.” Lifetime is also planning to do a docu-series on Jeffery Epstein, “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” which will tell about his trafficking and sexual assault of underage girls.

Do you think docu-series’ like “Surviving R. Kelly” help bring awareness to the sexual assault of young girls or do you think it’s meant to ruin the subject’s life?