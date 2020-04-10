Liam Payne teases One Direction is planning something special for 10th anniversary

ABC/ Randy Holmes

ABC/ Randy HolmesAttention One Direction fans: There may be a reunion of sorts in the works.

Liam Payne tells the U.K.’s The Sun tabloid that he’s been in touch with his former band mates about doing something special for 1D’s 10th anniversary in July.

“We’ve got a 10-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” he tells the publication.

Liam adds, “To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting.”

While he didn’t give any more details on what he, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have been discussing, Liam said a lot of ideas have been floating around.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around,” he says. “But more than anything it’s just been a real good time for us to connect together again.”

The group was formed on U.K.'s X Factor in 2010. The fifth member of the group, Zayn Malik, left in 2015 -- no word on if he'll be involved in the anniversary plans. The band released one more album as a foursome before going on hiatus in 2016. Each member has launched a successful solo career since then.

