Liam Payne shares the advice he’d give to his younger self, “I would have avoided that stage”

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It’s been over a decade since Liam Payne shot to stardom as part of the pop band One Direction and he’s learned a lot since then.

Speaking with Glamour UK, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the advice he would give to his younger self at the beginning of his career.

“I think just have more fun and relax a little bit,” the “Strip That Down” singer shared. “I think I was a very serious child, one of those man-childs, I was a man in a child’s body pretty early on.”

“And I think I would have avoided that stage, to be honest with you,” he added. “To enter One Direction as that difficult, because it just meant that I got completely a different job to everybody else.”

Essentially he was the “grown-up,” which Liam called “boring.”

“I should have just larked around and thrown plates out the window and stuff,” he continued and when asked if that meant more rock and roll, he clarified, “Well, I mean at the start, and then later on a bit less rock and roll.”

