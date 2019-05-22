Liam Payne says he's got three new songs in the works

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboFor fans who have been patiently waiting, you’ll be seeing and hearing a lot more of Liam Payne soon.

The singer tells Billboard he has three new songs in the works and he’s also working on pursuing an acting career.

“I've got to work and collaborate with some of the most amazing people so far and that just keeps happening," Liam says of his time in the studio. "We have three new songs that I'm working on and some great friends who have written some more amazing songs for me.”

As for catching the acting bug, Liam says he never saw it coming, but he’s been starting to go on auditions. He says he tried out of the new West Side Story remake and made it to the final five in the casting process before being cut.

What he really wants, though, is to do an action film. "I need to do something, like, really action-based," he says.

Liam dropped his debut EP last year, but has yet to release a full-length solo album.

