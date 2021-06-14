Liam Payne reveals he’s working on short film

Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus

From boy band to movie star! Liam Payne has revealed he will star in a short film.

While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 27-year-old singer opened up about the project that he’s been working on.

“I’ve been working on something for a while…and it’s funny that it’s based around [Alcoholics Anonymous],” he said.

The “Strip That Down” singer, who is a month sober, then went on to recall that his first experience with AA was with comedian Russell Brand and shared that the short film is based on their experiences attending meetings together.

“I am not going to give the script…and I’ve not spoken to Russ about it yet. But I am one of the characters,” he said. “I’m excited about the film. I showed it to one of my friends and she laughed a lot.”

Payne did not disclose when or where the film will be available.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.