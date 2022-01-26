Liam Payne reveals COVID diagnosis, postpones show

Mike Marsland/WireImag

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne is recovering from COVID-19 and, in a message to fans Wednesday, he revealed that means he needs to postpone an upcoming performance.

“I’m so sorry to announce that I’m having to push back next Here’s To The Future show… Unfortunately I had COVID and will not be ready in time to give you the show you all deserve,” the singer announced via Instagram.

Liam knew fans would be disappointed, so he decided to more than make it up to those who were hoping to see him perform. “We’ve decided to now do something extra special,” he teased, “and move the show back a few weeks to Saturday 12th February, just in time for Valentine’s Day!!”

The “Strip That Down” artist vowed tickets for his original date will be good for his new show and he told fans he will “see you soon.”

Liam’s Here’s To The Future virtual showcase is meant to highlight new and emerging acts that have his seal of approval. The upcoming date will feature artists Madilyn Bailey, Just Stef, Lyn Lapid and iamnotshane. Tickets for the 3 p.m. EST show are on sale now for $15 on his website.

