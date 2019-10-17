Liam Payne releases acoustic “Stack It Up,” teases “big announcement”

Republic Records

Liam Payne is stacking up some new music.

The singer released an acoustic version of his latest single, “Stack It Up,” and also promised a “big announcement” is coming soon.

In the video for the acoustic version, Liam sings a stripped-back rendition of the tune he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran. Backed by two guitarists, he performs against a wall covered in neon signs.

“My acoustic version of #StackItUp is out now everywhere!” Liam tweeted. "Thank you for all the support on the song so far. Keep an eye out for a big announcement soon...”

He later teased, “I hope you are all enjoying the acoustic version of #StackItUp. Lots of new things coming [soon].”

