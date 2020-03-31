Liam Payne partners with food bank to supply over 360,000 meals amid coronavirus

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic Records

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Republic RecordsLiam Payne is doing his part to make sure one less person goes hungry.

In an announcement on Monday, the former One Direction member paired up with the United Kingdom-based food bank support network to help provide assistance to those who need it amid the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"No one should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from: not now, not ever. I am donating to @TrussellTrust and if you can help too then please do... Take care, stay at home and look after one another," Payne tweeted along with a flyer explaining more details.

"It’s not right that anyone in our country is unable to afford food," the flyer reads. "Food banks do incredible work to help the people most in need of support."

The 26-year-old pop star shared that by joining forces with The Trussel Trust, he will be able to support over 100 food banks in the UK which will provide "more than 360,000 meals over the next three months."

"I’m also donating because of The Trussell Trust's mission to work towards a future where no one needs a food bank," Payne continued. "Long term, I want to play my part in finding a solution to ensure people have enough money to buy their own food -- and end the need for food banks."

Payne joins a growing list of celebrities who have also donated to support their communities.

