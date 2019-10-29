Liam Payne on why he won't hide his new relationship: "I'm really happy right now"

Charlotte Rutherford

Charlotte RutherfordIn a new interview for MTV News, Liam Payne discusses why he’s way more open about his love life than he ever was before.

Liam, who has a two-year-old son with ex Cheryl Cole, is now happily dating model Maya Henry.

“For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating really hard…” he tells MTV. “I’m kind of at the place in my life now where I just realize it’s not worth sacrificing my happiness just because somebody might see something.”

He adds, “I don’t have anything to hide, so I’m really happy right now and things are good.”

Liam says Maya is his best friend as well as his partner, and it’s made all the difference.

“She’s just so relaxed about everything and someone who’s completely got your back with everything, is just the wildest thing,” he says. “I don’t think I’ve ever really experienced that before in someone, so that’s quite a wonder to watch, actually.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam talks about being bullied in school, working with Ed Sheeran, maintaining his mental health, and how he’s changed since becoming a father.

Liam’s debut solo album, LP1, comes out December 6.

