Liam Payne launches new weekly quarantine YouTube series

ABC/Heidi GutmanLiam Payne has found a new way to occupy his time in quarantine: He’s starting a new weekly video series on YouTube.

The singer launched the first episode Sunday, where he gave fans a glimpse into what’s been going on in his life during lockdown. He recapped his live stream with Alesso earlier in the week, as well as his performance of “Midnight” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Liam also poked fun at former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s resting music-playing face and pulled up a bunch of embarrassing throwback photos and memes of himself.

While most of the 12-minute show was lighthearted, Liam did get serious for a moment to talk about his work with Trussell Trust, a charity that works with food banks in the U.K. to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

In the end, he concluded, "I'm not really sure what this show is, or what this kind of thing is about yet, but I'm gonna try to do this more often.”

He encouraged fans to send in their ideas for things he can talk about in future episodes.

