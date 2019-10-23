Liam Payne is kicking off the holiday season early with "All I Want (for Christmas)," out Friday

Jason Hetherington

Jason HetheringtonChristmas is coming early for Liam Payne fans.

The singer announced Wednesday that his new song, “All I Want (for Christmas),” is coming this Friday. He teased the track with a video clip of a snowy tree-lined road as a piano melody plays in the background.

“All I Want (for Christmas)” is Liam's latest release off his upcoming debut solo album, LP1, due out December 6. It follows “Stack It Up,” which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

Earlier on Thursday, Liam’s One Direction band mate Louis Tomlinson announced his own debut solo album, Walls, will be coming out January 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.