Liam Payne is a sad sack Santa on new song, "All I Want for Christmas"

Jason HetheringtonWhile fans wait for the release of Liam Payne's debut album LP1, they can get into the holiday spirit -- or not -- with his sad ballad, "All I Want for Christmas."

In the stripped-down song, which features Liam backed by just a piano and strings, he sings about wanting to repair his broken relationship as the holiday approach.

"If we can make it through December/Maybe we'll make it through forever/'Cause all I want for Christmas/

Is you and me to fix this," he sings.

Fans are already speculating if Liam's ex-partner Cheryl, the mother of his son, is the subject of the song, or perhaps a different former girlfriend.

"All I Want for Christmas" will be included on LP1, which is due December 6 and is available for pre-order now. It'll also feature all the singles that Liam's released over the past couple of years, including "Strip That Down," "Bedroom Floor," "For You" and "Stack It Up."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.