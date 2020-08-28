Liam Payne engaged to model Maya Henry

Liam Payne is getting hitched!

The singer’s rep confirms to People that Liam is engaged to his model girlfriend, Maya Henry.

The two were spotted out in London Thursday night and Maya was photographed sporting a seriously large diamond ring.

Liam, 26, and Maya, 20, were first linked in 2018, following Liam’s split from Cheryl, with whom he shares three-year-old son Bear. Liam didn’t confirm the relationship publicly until September 2019.

In an interview with MTV News last year, Liam explained why he was done trying to hide his relationships, and said Maya was his best friend as well as his partner.

“She’s just so relaxed about everything and someone who’s completely got your back with everything, is just the wildest thing,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever really experienced that before in someone, so that’s quite a wonder to watch, actually.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

