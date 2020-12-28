Liam Payne defends Harry Styles' 'Vogue' cover; Miley Cyrus would rather kiss Harry than Justin

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Count Liam Payne among the fans of Harry Styles‘ big 2020 fashion risk.

The “Adore You” star appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing a Gucci gown, prompting criticism from some conservative pundits. When Liam was asked on London’s Capital FM radio about his former 1D band mate’s high-fashion statement, he said, “Oh, I thought it was great, I think he’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes and, y’know, I just think that people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff.”

“There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year than whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind,” Liam added. “Just let him go on with it, he’s enjoying himself.”

Another fan of Harry Styles’ style is Miley Cyrus. In an interview with the U.K.’s Heart Radio, she was asked whom she’d rather kiss: Justin Bieber or Harry.

“Harry!” Miley said immediately. “That’s easy. Justin Bieber, I’ve known way too long and it’s like family.”

“He’s looking really good,” Miley added pf Harry. “REALLY GOOD. I’m into the fishnets. And we have very similar tastes. I think sharing a closet, sharing a life together, it just makes sense.”

Get in line @mileycyrus, you’re not the only one who wants to snog @harry_styles!!! 😜 💋 pic.twitter.com/qnxPw1aaf4 — Heart (@thisisheart) December 26, 2020

