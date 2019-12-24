Liam Payne congratulates Harry Styles on number one album debut

ABC/Fred LeeLooks like there's no jealousy between former One Direction band mates Liam Payne and Harry Styles.

Liam took to Instagram to celebrate the number-one debut of Harry's sophomore album Fine Line. He posted an image of Harry's album cover, and captioned it, "Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon.”

As previously reported, Fine Line also scored the biggest sales week for a pop album by a male artist since Justin Bieber's 2015 release Purpose.

Liam's debut album LP1 came out on December 6 and debuted at number 111 on the album chart.

Fellow One Direction member Niall Horan hasn't posted anything about Harry's album yet, but he's also celebrating: He just received a platinum plaque for his debut solo album Flicker.

Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album, Walls, comes out January 31. He hasn't posted anything about Harry yet either.

