Liam Payne clarifies misleading headline about him being "in and out of" son's life

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Liam Payne is hitting back after a U.K. tabloid printed a misleading headline about his role in his son Bear’s life.

On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of the Daily Mail headline, which reads, “‘It’s not unusual for me to be in and out of his life’: Liam Payne says he and Cheryl agreed he should take some ‘time away’ from son Bear.”

Liam clarified in caption, “Usually I let these things slide but this is completely out of context…I couldn’t see my son because of the worldwide pandemic that is happening, not because I had anything wrong with me like this headline hints at.”

He continues, “This interview was done during the first nationwide lockdown at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and I was discussing not being able to see my child, which is a difficult time for any parent. I wish sometimes these people would do the research and give context instead of painting people a certain way for click bait.”

The 27-year-old, who shares three-year-old Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, is now engaged to model Maya Henry.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.