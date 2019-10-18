Liam Payne announces debut solo album, 'LP1,' coming December 6

Jason HetheringtonLiam Payne promised a big announcement was coming soon, and today he delivered.

The former One Directioner announced on social media that his debut solo album, simply titled LP1, will officially be out on December 6.

“Thanks for all your support as always, you’re the best fans I could ask for,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to share the album with you all.”

LP1 is available for pre-order now. Liam’s new song “Stack It Up,” which he co-wrote with Ed Sheeran, is also out now. Earlier this week, he released an acoustic version of the song.

That means come December, Louis Tomlinson will be he only former One Direction member who has yet to release a full-length solo album. Niall Horan and Harry Styles are about to release their second solo albums, while former member ZAYN released his sophomore album last year.

