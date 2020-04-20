Liam Payne admits Louis Tomlinson "told him off" for blabbing about 1D reunion

ABC/Fred LeeLast week, Liam Payne caused One Direction fans to freak out by saying that the group members have been talking about doing something together to mark their 10th anniversary, which is in July. Now Liam has admitted that his loose lips got him into trouble with the other boys.

On Sunday, Liam did an Instagram live with Alesso to promote their new single, "Midnight," but of course, there were many, many 1D questions.

"I can't say too much," Liam noted. "Louis [Tomlinson] told me off for revealing a bit of our plans the other day, so you guys got me, like, group telling-offs on the group chat."

However, it appears that a reunion is definitely in the works. Liam shared that he'd spoken to Niall Horan that same day, and added, "Most of us are in London; we've been trying to arrange, like the first group FaceTime at the moment."

"The whole world is about to explode," joked Alesso. Liam then suggested that the DJ and producer could "come and fill in for Zayn...join the band."

As E! Online notes, not only has the official One Direction account started following Zayn Malik on Twitter -- for the first time since he left the group in 2015 -- but fans noticed that he's no longer listed as an ex-member on Google.

What's more, fans also noticed that all five 1D albums are now available on Apple Music, and that the group's website has been reactivated for the first time since they went on hiatus in 2016.

Stay tuned.

🎥@LiamPayne talking about getting told off by @Louis_Tomlinson in the group chat for revealing too much about the One Direction reunion - via IG Live 19/4 pic.twitter.com/7rpK3eZBrN — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 19, 2020

