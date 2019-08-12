Liam Hemsworth reportedly "hurt but not surprised" after Miley spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter; Brody Jenner responds

Presley Ann/WireImage

Presley Ann/WireImageAfter confirming their split over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have decamped to different parts of the world.

Miley posted a series of Instagram photos and messages from the Dolomites in Italy, where she was also spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Liam, meanwhile, is spending time in Byron Bay, Australia with his brother, Chris. He was approached by Daily Mail Australia while getting frozen yogurt on Monday and told them, “You don’t understand what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Regarding the photos of Miley kissing Kaitlynn, a source tells Entertainment Tonight, "Liam loves Miley and is hurt, but he knows that she does this.”

The source adds, "Miley's behavior is no shock to Liam. He is hurt but not surprised. The last several months they've been talking about taking a break."

The insider tells ET the couple, who dated for 10 years on and off before getting married last December, may end up back together eventually.

"Miley and Liam love each other and always will," the source says. "Most of their friends feel they'll be back together. No one thinks Miley and Kaitlynn are in a real relationship -- they believe it's more 'fun on vacation.'"

Meanwhile, Brody Jenner responded to the pics of Miley and Kaitlyn together by writing in the comments section of Instagram, "Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon."

To which Miley responded, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Brody's comment about Liam was actually a response to his Hills' co-star Brandon Thomas Lee writing, "Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.”

