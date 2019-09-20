LG6: Lady Gaga hasn't forgotten about her new album

ABC/Rick RowellBack in March, Lady Gaga responded to rumors that she was pregnant by tweeting, "Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6" -- referring to what will be her sixth studio album. Fans thought that meant music was imminent, but so far, nothing has surfaced. But Gaga wants you to know she's working on it.

The star shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself standing in a recording studio, wearing a cheetah-print coat and dark glasses. The caption reads, "#LG6."

When Gaga finally does release her new album, it'll be the follow-up to 2016's Joanne, which featured the hit song "Million Reasons." Since then, she's been busy branching out into acting and launching her new makeup line, Haus Laboratories.

In the new issue of People magazine, Gaga says, "We don't care if you wear our makeup or not. What's important to us is that you love yourself and spread that kind message around the world."





