Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” hits top five on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletLewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” continues its rise up the charts this week.

The song officially enters the top five of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in its 19th consecutive week on the tally. It currently sits at number three on the chart, marking the first top five single from a debut U.K. artist since July 2018.

“Someone You Loved” also hits number one on the Hot AC Radio chart, top five on the Top 40 Radio chart and is number one on the U.S. Shazam chart for the fourth consecutive week.

On Friday, Lewis will perform on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and on Tuesday, October 8, he’ll appear on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tonight, he continues his North American tour in Denver, CO.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.