Lewis Capaldi’s big return muted by death of Queen Elizabeth II: “Not the right time to go overboard on the promotion”

Lewis Capaldi is a shameless self-promoter and proud of it, but in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, he’s dialing it back a bit for the release of his long-awaited new single, “Forget Me.”

On Thursday afternoon, ahead of the song’s release, Lewis, who’s Scottish, tweeted, “In light of the situation tonight I don’t think it’s the right time to go overboard on the promotion of my new single, but it’s still coming out at midnight wherever you are. Speak soon x.”

In the mid-tempo song, Lewis sings about how upset he is at the fact that his ex seems to be moving on, while he’s still hung up on her. “I’m not ready/to find out you know how to forget me,” he sings. “I’d rather hear how much you regret me/And pray to God that you never met me/than forget me.”

“Forget Me” is the first new music from Lewis since 2019; it’s presumably the first release from his sophomore album, which he’s been working on since 2020.

In a press release for the single, written by Lewis himself, he said, “‘Forget Me’ is a song that’s so dear to my heart and I definitely feel like it’s my best tune yet. It’s about a break up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram.”

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it,” he continued. “It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

Lewis’ debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, produced two smash hits: “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved.” The latter earned him a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.

