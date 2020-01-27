Lewis Capaldi Was Mistaken For A Seat Filler At The Grammys!

Lewis Capaldi didn’t take home a Grammy award on Sunday evening, but he did win the most hilariously funny person on the red carpet award and the “don’t you know who I am award.”

The “Someone To Love” singer was a hit on the Grammy red carpet giving photographers funny and somewhat awkward poses.

Capaldi then tweeted during the ceremony about mistaken for a seat filler, “a lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sit in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.”

Capaldi also shared a photo of him on the toilet at the Grammys with the caption, “GRAMMYs BABY!!”

What was the funniest moment at the Grammys?