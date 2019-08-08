Lewis Capaldi thought he'd be the next Justin Bieber — but got "eight years of nothingness" instead

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra Gavillet

After finding success in his native U.K., Scottish singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi is now breaking through in the U.S. with his hit, "Someone You Loved." Lewis was discovered via SoundCloud but as he tells ABC Radio, that was after eight long years of trying to get discovered.

"I started putting covers on YouTube when I was eleven," Lewis tells ABC Radio. "I did that...until I was 19...and over that same time, I was writing song[s] on my guitar on my bedroom, hitting 'record' on my phone...and then putting it on SoundCloud... And I did that for years."

Lewis was then under the mistaken impression that he could be the next Justin Bieber.

"I remember thinking, 'This is going to be easy. I'm going to put a video up on YouTube and I'm going to be discovered and that'll be it! And I won't have to do anything!'" he laughs. "But obviously it didn't happen. And I was, like, 'Well...there's the music career over. I might as well do something else."

But before he could give up, he got an email from the guy who's now his manager. In 2017, Lewis released his first official song, "Bruises," which became the first song by an unsigned artist to get 25 million plays on Spotify. And that finally led to a record deal.

While Lewis says the "eight years of nothingness" trying to get his career going was "a slog," the upside is he now has a record of his evolution as an artist.

"Obviously, I sounded very different from the age of 11 to 19," he notes. "So...I can have this thing to look back on...my voice changing, my songwriting getting better and becoming a stronger singer...It's quite a cool thing."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.